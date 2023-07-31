New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Former principal secretary (services) in the Delhi government Ashish More was transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Ladakh on Monday, officials said.

More was the first senior officer to be removed from his post, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was given control over matters related to services by the Supreme Court in its verdict on May 11.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

A controversy had erupted after the AAP government accused More, a 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, of not complying with an order of Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He was issued a memo by Bharadwaj on May 13, threatening disciplinary action against him for allegedly not complying with a direction for his transfer and "going incommunicado".

Also Read | Violence Against Women in Manipur Unprecedented, Refuses to Hear Cases of Other States, Says Supreme Court.

However, the order to transfer More was executed subsequently and he was replaced by another IAS officer, A K Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)