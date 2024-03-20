Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamilisai Soundarajan, who quit her post as Telangana Governor, rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai gave the membership card to Soundarajan at the party's headquarters 'Kamalalayam' in Chennai.

While holding a press conference, Tamilisai Soundarajan said that although it was a tough decision to leave her post she was happy to be back working for the party.

"Vanathi Srinivasan used to sit here. she is an example of a successful women in politics. It's the happiest day. It's a tough decision. There were many facilities for me as governor. I don't regret even one per cent to leave the governor post. I have seen many challenges in Telengana. Seen four Chief Ministers in my governor's time," she said.

"Lotus will blossom in Tamil Nadu for sure," she emphasized.

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP President said that Tamilisai had left her post as she wants to contribute to the state.

"It's not an easy decision. NDA is going to win more than 400 seats. So Tamilisai wants to be in politics and wants to contribute to the BJP. Yesterday her resignation was accepted by the president. Today she again joins as a cadre of the BJP," he added.

"It shows how she loves people and the BJP party. Kishan Reddy has been here in Chennai for five days for Alliance and seat-sharing talks. She has come with much administrative experience. We welcome her back to our party," he added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu accepted Soundararajan's resignation on Tuesday.

After accepting her resignation, President Murmu appointed C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his duties until regular arrangements are made.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin announced the party's candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stalin also announced the party's manifesto and alleged that the BJP had destroyed the country in the last ten years. (ANI)

