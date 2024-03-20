Muzaffarnagar, March 20: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who posted the video of the act online, police here said on Wednesday. Circle Officer (CO) Rajkumar Sav said the accused, Waseem, allegedly raped the victim two weeks ago in a sugarcane field and made a video of the act.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, Waseem threatened the girl of sharing the video on social media if she informed anyone about the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape, Consumes Poison Inside SP Office in Rae Bareli After Police Refuse To File Her FIR (Watch Video).

"The accused had forced the girl into a sugarcane field and raped her. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences and of making the video public, if she informed anyone about the incident," the CO said. "Afraid of the threats, the girl didn't complain to anyone about the incident," Sav said. However, when the accused posted the video online on Tuesday, the victim's parents approached the police, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 13-Year-Old Neighbour in Ghaziabad.

Police have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 376 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Several police teams have been formed to look for Waseem who has been absconding since Tuesday evening.