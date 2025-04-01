Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and accused him of repeatedly deceiving farmers. He alleged that the Chief Minister has failed to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme as promised.

Harish Rao pointed out that Revanth Reddy had publicly assured that Rythu Bharosa funds would be deposited into farmers' accounts by March 31, a promise he reiterated during the recent Assembly Budget session. "However, despite these commitments, the funds have not been disbursed, leaving farmers disappointed," he said.

He remarked that while the chief minister makes grand announcements, his actions fail to match his words. "His promises cross mountains, but his steps do not even cross a doorstep," Rao said, criticising the Congress government's "failure to provide the promised financial support to farmers in time for Ugadi".

"Dussehra: Rythu Bharosa funds were promised but not delivered. Sankranti: Another assurance was given, yet no funds were released. Ugadi: Farmers were once again left disappointed," he said.

He accused the Congress of being an anti-farmer government, starting the new year with a bitter experience for farmers. He also compared the current administration with the previous BRS government, highlighting that while KCR's Rythu Bandhu scheme provided financial aid during the sowing season, Revanth Reddy's government is failing even at harvest time.

Harish Rao further attacked the government over other unfulfilled promises, Loan waiver scheme, which he termed a massive fraud. Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa, which has seen no real progress, BRS said in a press release.

He criticised the Congress for continuously shifting deadlines while leaving farmers in distress.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has vowed to continue holding the government accountable.

Harish Rao declared that the BRS will not rest until every farmer receives loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa funds. The party will expose the Congress government's failures at every possible forum and continue protests until the promises made in the election manifesto and Assembly are fulfilled.

His remarks highlight the growing tension between the BRS and the Congress government over farmer welfare schemes, with the opposition preparing to intensify its campaign against the ruling party. (ANI)

