Bhubaneswar, Sept 23 (PTI) Former director-general of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu Jalada Kumar Tripathy was Thursday appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Odisha.

His appointment was notified by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The post of the CIC had fallen vacant with Sunil Mishra retiring on August 15 this year.

The notification was issued after the approval of Odisha Governor, Ganeshi Lal.

The name of Odisha-born Tripathy was finalised for the post of the CIC at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Tripathy is a 1985-batch IPS officer (retd) of Tamil Nadu cadre.

