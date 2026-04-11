A 16-year-old girl was killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district after allegedly rejecting a marriage proposal from a 19-year-old youth, police said. The incident occurred at the victim’s home, where she was alone at the time of the attack. The accused has been arrested, and a murder case has been registered. According to police, the accused entered the girl’s house in Agraharam village under Khazipet mandal and attacked her with a knife. He allegedly slit her throat following an argument linked to his repeated marriage proposal. Neighbours reportedly heard her cries and rushed to help. She was taken to a hospital but died on the way due to excessive bleeding.

Accused Had Been Pressuring Victim

Investigators said the accused and the victim knew each other, and he had been pursuing her for some time. Family members alleged that he had been pressuring her to agree to marriage, which she repeatedly reject. Some reports indicate the victim’s family had already arranged her marriage elsewhere, which may have contributed to the accused’s actions. Guntur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour After Sedating Him With 20 Sleeping Pills, Spends Night Watching Pornographic Videos; Arrested.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case of murder. Officials are examining his phone records and questioning family members and witnesses as part of the investigation. Authorities said further details will emerge as the probe continues. Tirupati Shocker: Mother Kills Infant Daughter in Andhra Pradesh After She Cries for Milk, Arrested.

Local Reaction and Broader Concerns

The incident has triggered anger in the local community, with residents demanding strict punishment for the accused. It has also renewed concerns over crimes against women and minors, particularly in cases involving harassment or coercion related to relationships and marriage.

Background

Such cases are often linked to one-sided relationships or rejected proposals, which sometimes escalate into violence. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly stressed the need for early intervention in harassment complaints to prevent such incidents.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).