New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with Mr. @RishiSunak, United Kingdom's ex-PM and Member of Parliament, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth, it said.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," it said.

