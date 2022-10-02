Gurugram, October 2: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said. Mulayam Singh Yadav's Condition Critical, Shifted to ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22. The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)