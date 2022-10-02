Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU ward of Gurgram's Medanta Hospital after a deterioration in his health. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was admitted for several days but has been shifted to the care unit after his condition became critical on Sunday. Akhilesh Yadav Becomes Samajwadi Party President for Third Consecutive Time.

SP Founder Shifted to ICU:

