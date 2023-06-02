Ballia (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court here has acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari and three others for lack of evidence in a 13-year-old case related to alleged blocking of national highway at Phephana.

According to the prosecution, on August 5, 2010, the then in-charge of Phephana police station T P Singh had lodged a case against Tiwari, former district president of BJP Devendra Yadav and two others under sections 143 (knowingly joining an unlawful assembly and disturbing public peace), 341 (wrongfully restraining a person) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions).

Also Read | vivo V29 Lite 5G Launched With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras and Stylish Design; Here Are All the Key Details.

It was alleged that Tiwari, two-time BJP MLA from Phephana seat, had illegally blocked the national highway from 7 am to 11 am by gathering a crowd for various demands at Phephana trisection.

Special judge Tapasya Tripathi, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, acquitted all the four accused, including Tiwari for lack of evidence.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Still in 'Suraksha Kavach' of PM Narendra Modi.

Tiwari was the sports minister in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)