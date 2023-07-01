New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly operating illegal vehicle scrapyards in west Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused are Tarlochan (50) of Tilak Nagar, Ramayan Yadav (59) of Hari Nagar, Jasbir Singh (76) of Paschim Vihar and Gurdeep Singh (39) of Subhash Nagar, they said.

Acting on a tip-off about stolen vehicles being scrapped in Ranhola, the police on Friday conducted three separate raids at yards in Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, PP Colony and near Chanchal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

The police found that several old vehicles were being scrapped with gas cutters and other tools at these yards. The owners also failed to furnish licence agreements for operating the yards or documents of the vehicles being scrapped.

The status of the vehicles are being obtained. Several gas cutters and other tools were seized from the spot. Information regarding the illegal yards has been shared with the Punjabi Bagh sub-divisional magistrate and the Delhi government's Transport department, the police said.

Singh said three separate cases were registered on Friday at Ranhola police station and four accused arrested.

Efforts are being made to find the status of the vehicles to determine if those were stolen and taken to the yards to be scrapped for spare parts, the police said.

