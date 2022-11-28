Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Four associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Punjab's Rupnagar district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rupnagar) Vivek Sheel Soni said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three Insert Roti-Roller Inside Private Part of Friend in Badlapur, Record Video of the Act; One Arrested, Two Absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Superintendent of Police (Detective) Manwinderbir Singh arrested Kuldeep Singh Karry, Kulwinder Singh Tinka, Satvir Singh Shammi and Beant Singh on Saturday, he said.

The SSP said all four accused were associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Also Read | Telangana: YS Sharmila's Arrest, Attack on Her Convoy Trigger Tension in Warangal.

Karry, Tinka and Shammi were booked in an attempt to murder case in Ludhiana last month, police said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at a police station in Morinda, Soni said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)