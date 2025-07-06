Ballia (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Four people were booked on Saturday in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in a village here, police said.

The incident has sparked protests, with villagers and leaders of Bhim Army and various other political parties demanding swift action.

According to police, the girl's body was found hanging inside her hut in Tutuwari village under Narhi police station limits on Friday. Her family, who returned home from work in the fields in the evening, discovered the body and informed the police.

An FIR was registered against four individuals based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother. She accused them of gang-raping the minor, murdering her, and hanging her body in their hut.

The family has alleged that the crime was linked to a previous incident in March 2024. A molestation case was registered involving the girl's sister-in-law. The deceased girl was a key witness in that case and was reportedly scheduled to give her testimony soon. The family said they believe she was targeted and killed to prevent her from testifying.

Narhi Station House Officer Nadeem Ahmed Faridi on Saturday said the police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

"All aspects of the case are being looked into," Faridi said.

In response to the incident, Bhim Army, along with leaders from several other political parties and villagers, staged a protest on Saturday. The SHO said that the three-hour sit-in demonstration was called off after the protestors were assured of action in the case.

