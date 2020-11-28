Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 512 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 10,9,383, while the death toll reached 1,680 with four more fatalities, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 300 were recorded from the Jammu division and 212 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | CEO of Wanda Media Deliver Insights on the Latest Trend in China's Film Industry.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 129 cases, followed by 97 in Srinagar.

There are 5,112 active cases in the UT, while 10,2,591 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | Local PPE Company Provides Over 6 Million North Carolina Voters and Front-Line Workers With Supplies.

The UT reported four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- two each from Jammu and the Kashmir regions, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)