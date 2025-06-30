Muzaffarnagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Four pilgrims from Gujarat were killed and one sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling in fell off a flyover on the Khatima-Panipat highway in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar, the accident occurred near Rampur Tiraha when the victims were on their way to Kedarnath in a Toyota Innova.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged from the flyover into the fields below, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Bharat (22), Amit (24), Karan (26) and Vipul (21), all residents of Tarapur in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, according to the police.

The fifth passenger was critically injured and rushed to the district hospital for treatment, the police added.

The police said its personnel reached the spot soon after being alerted and carried out the rescue operation. The car was badly damaged in the fall.

