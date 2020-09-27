New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Four people have been arrested by the customs officials for their alleged involvement in smuggling luxurious watches worth nearly Rs 3 crore, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

“Delhi airport customs on the basis of suspicion intercepted two Indian passengers on 24.09.20 coming from Dubai via flight UK 224 having four (04) high-end luxurious watches valued at Rs 51.55 lakh, with an intention to smuggle them," it said.

The passengers admitted smuggling luxurious watches valued at Rs 1.4 crore during their previous visits also, the statement said.

Further, on the basis of information provided by the passengers, a search was conducted at the registered place of business of a company dealing in luxurious foreign branded watches and 29 unaccounted watches of Chopard brand valued at Rs 2.38 crore were seized, it said.

The two directors of the company in their respective statements accepted of having purchased smuggled watches valued at Rs 2.5 crore (approx) in cash from the said two passengers in the past also, the statement said.

The said four luxurious watches and 29 watches of Chopard brand have been seized, it said, adding all four persons were arrested.

