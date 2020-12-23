Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Four men were killed in the early hours of Wednesday when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The car, travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur, crashed into the unidentified truck in Kishangarh, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pavan Meena, Dalpat, Rishikesh Meena and Sanjay Sharma, all aged between 25 and 30 years. The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Kishangarh for post-mortem, police added.

