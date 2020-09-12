Ambala, Sep 12 (PTI) Four people, including two women and a two-year-old girl, were killed when a bus hit a three-wheeler in which they were travelling on Saturday morning, police said.

Three others, who sustained injuries in the road accident, were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Also Read | Punjab Govt Launches State-Wide Smart Ration Card Scheme to Cover 1.41 Crore Beneficiaries.

The accident took place when the three-wheeler was near Ambala city.

The deceased were identified as Sabri Begum (23), Insa (2), Nasreena (24) and Avtar Singh (45), all residents of Kharar in Mohali, said police.

Also Read | COVID-19 Management in India: Health Ministry Organises Virtual Conclave, Stresses on ‘Affordable & Accessible’ Healthcare for All.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)