Raisen (MP), Dec 22 (PTI) Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters.

A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said.

The police seized the trucks involved in both the accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said.

