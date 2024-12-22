Kolkata, December 22: On December 22, the Kolkata civic authorities will release the results of the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery after each round ends. A widely popular game based on the Satta Matka system, Kolkata Fatafat is primarily played in the city, with participants needing to be present in Kolkata to participate. Known for its excitement and strategy, the Kolkata FF draws players from the city and its neighboring areas. The results will be available on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com.

The Kolkata FF lottery is a fast-paced game that consists of eight rounds, known as "bazis." After each round, the winning numbers for the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF result are announced. Played every day of the week, the game sees results published every 90 minutes. Based on the Satta Matka system, Kolkata FF offers players a chance to win various prizes with a minimal investment. To check the winning numbers and view the Kolkata Fatafat result chart for December 22, 2024, scroll down below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 22, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? What Are the Timings of Kolkata FF Result?

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight rounds, also called bazis, played throughout the day. The game follows simple rules, where participants choose numbers and place bets based on their predictions. With eight rounds each day, the Kolkata FF lottery keeps players engaged, offering numerous chances to win prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

As displayed in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart above, the Kolkata FF results are revealed at various times throughout the day, with the final round, or "bazi," result announced by 8:30 PM.

