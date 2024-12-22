Sabarkantha, December 22: To recover money owed to a daily wage labourer, three loan sharks allegedly abducted his seven-year-old daughter and sold her for INR 3 lakh in Rajasthan. The shocking incident, which unfolded in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, has led to the arrest of the accused identified as Arjun Nat, Sharifa Nat, and Lakhpati Nat. Police have launched a probe to locate the child and investigate the full extent of the crime.

According to a Times of India report, the case came to light on December 19, when the girl's family filed a complaint in court, prompting authorities to take action. Following the court’s directive, the police in Sabarkantha district registered a case and began an investigation. The accused were charged under various sections of the BNS Act and Gujarat Money Lenders Act. As per the report, Arjun had initially lent INR 60,000 to the girl's father, a daily wage labourer, at a pre-decided interest rate. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Bharuch, Efforts Underway to Nab Accused.

Despite regular interest payments, the accused allegedly demanded an inflated sum of INR 3 to INR 4 lakh, which the father was unable to pay. When the father failed to meet the payment demands, the loan sharks reportedly resorted to violence, assaulting him and forcing him to sign blank papers. In an extreme act to recover the money, the trio abducted the seven-year-old girl and sold her for INR 3 lakh in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan. Police have launched an intensive investigation to locate the child and recover the money. Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

The accused are currently in police remand for seven days, while authorities are interrogating them to uncover further details of the crime, including whether the blank papers were used for illicit purposes. As of now, the police are working to trace the missing girl, who remains in an undisclosed location in Rajasthan. The investigation continues, with officers examining the role of the blank documents in the crime and the possibility of further victims being exploited by the loan sharks.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

