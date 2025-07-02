New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the completion of the four-lane Greenfield Bandikui Spur and said that it is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to three hours.

The 66.916-kilometre-long spur has been constructed at the cost of Rs 2,016 crore. Gadkari stated that the four-lane Greenfield Bandikui Spur resolves the issue of a "lack of direct route" between the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway and Jaipur, which previously forced commuters to undertake longer journeys.

"We have successfully completed the 66.916 km long, 4-lane Greenfield Bandikui Spur, constructed at a capital cost of Rs 2,016 crore. This strategically significant project provides direct, access-controlled connectivity between the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway and Jaipur, addressing the lack of a direct route that previously compelled commuters to take longer, fuel-intensive journeys," Gadkari posted on X.

"The new spur is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from 3 hours 45 minutes to just 3 hours, significantly improving mobility and easing congestion on NH-48 and NH-21," he added.

Gadkari said that the enhanced connectivity would boost local tourism in Jaipur and also promote regional economic development.

"Enhanced connectivity will not only facilitate tourism--boosting access to Jaipur's renowned attractions such as Amer Fort and Jantar Mantar--but also promote regional economic development. It will lower logistics costs, reduce vehicular wear and tear, and create new markets for local farmers, particularly fruit and vegetable producers, by opening seamless access to Delhi's vast consumer base," the Union Minister said.

Earlier on June 24, Gadkari emphasised the government's strong financial standing and the urgent need to accelerate infrastructure project execution.

Speaking at the Punyabhushan Award ceremony in Pune, he also took aim at the lack of out-of-the-box thinking within the administration.

"There is no shortage of funds. I often make announcements worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 50,000 crore. People, especially journalists, find it hard to believe such figures. I tell them to write down every word, and if even one project doesn't happen, they can run it as breaking news. But today, the problem isn't funding, it's the lack of speed in execution," Gadkari said. (ANI)

