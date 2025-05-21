Ghazipur (UP), May 21 (PTI) Four men died while three others were injured after they came into contact with a high-voltage power line at Narwar village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district early Wednesday, police said.

Kasimabad Circle Officer (CO) Anil Chandra Tiwari said the men were erecting a bamboo structure for a religious programme when they came into contact with the high-tension wire.

“The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Yadav (28), a police constable who returned home on leave, his younger brother Abhay Yadav (24), Chhotelal Yadav (35) and Aman Yadav (20). All four died on the spot," the CO said.

Three others -- Abhorik Yadav (15), Santosh Yadav (35) and Jitendra Yadav (42) -- are being treated for burn injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)