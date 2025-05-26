Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal, taking the count of active cases to 11, a health department official said on Monday.

The patients with breathing-related issues have been undergoing treatment at state-run and private hospitals, he said, adding that most of these cases were reported from Kolkata and its suburbs.

"These patients are under observation. The number of patients who tested positive for the contagion was seven till Saturday. Four more cases were reported till Sunday evening," he said.

Bengal has only one active Covid-19 case till May 19, he said.

The health department is closely monitoring the rising number of coronavirus cases, the official added.

