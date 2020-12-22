Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Four passengers including a British national who arrived here on Tuesday morning by an Air India flight from London tested positive for COVID-19, a civic official said.

As India has decided to suspend flights from the United Kingdom from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country, this was the last flight from the UK to land at Ahmedabad, airport officials said.

The Air India flight from London arrived at around 10:30 am, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Om Prakash Machra.

AMC teams collected samples at the airport itself, he said.

"The entire process ended in the evening. We conducted RT-PCR tests on 275 passengers, of which 271 tested negative while four passengers, including a British national, tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

"We have started the process to admit them in hospital," Machra added.

