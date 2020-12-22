New Delhi, December 22: Amid fears over a new strain of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, four passengers from Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, according to news agency PTI. The four passengers, including a British national, arrived in Ahmedabad from London via an Air India flight. Earlier today, two passengers who returned from the UK to Kolkata tested positive for COVID-19. New Coronavirus Strain Not Seen in India So Far, Unlikely to Impact COVID-19 Vaccines' Efficacy, Says Government.

The new strain of coronavirus, which is up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version, has emerged in the UK sparking panic across the world, including India. Yesterday, India announced the suspension of all flights to and from the UK from December 23 till 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus. The suspension will start with effect from 23.59 hours on December 22. COVID-19 New Strain: Indian Health Ministry Issues SOPs, Travellers Who Arrived from UK Between November 25 And December 8 to be Contacted; Check Full List of SOPs Here.

All flights from India to the UK shall also remain temporarily suspended during the period. Moreover, the government has also ordered mandatory RT-PCR tests for the passengers arriving from the UK. Only three flights from the UK to India are expected to arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport before the ban on travel comes into effect.

Earlier today, the government said there is no need to panic. Niti Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said that the new coronavirus strain does not increase the severity of COVID-19 disease or impact the propensity of vaccines available.

"As per the information available from the UK where the mutated variant was detected, it does not increase the severity of the disease, deaths and rate of hospitalisation. Besides, the studies also suggest that the available vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 are effective on the mutated strain as well," he said. "So there is no need to panic," Paul added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).