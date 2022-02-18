Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A fourteen-year-old boy dies by suicide in the Bhoiwada area of Mumbai.

According to the police, the victim was addicted to playing online games. The game named 'Free Fire' has been banned by the Government of India recently but the deceased was still playing the game.

Also Read | OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra Says Smart TVs Herald Connected Experiences for Indians.

The incident occurred on Sunday when no one was at the house. The victim had called his father before committing suicide but he did not pick up the phone. The police added that the victim demanded his parents some extra time to play the game which was refused by his parents, resulting in him committing suicide.

However, the parents of the victim have denied that he was addicted to playing online games and only played them occasionally.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Should Compensate Victims of 9/11 As Attacks Were Planned in Karachi', Says Former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander.

The police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)