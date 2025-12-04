Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 4 (ANI): Marking the 4th day of the Hornbill Festival 2025, a cultural show took place at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Kohima on Thursday. The day's cultural line-up showcased a vibrant array of traditional performances from various Naga tribes, a press release said.

The programme was hosted by Metsubo Jamir, Minister for Rural Development & SIRD, and co-hosted by Mhathung Yanthan, Advisor for Agriculture. Special guests included Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, and Surabhi Varma Garg, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER), Guwahati.

The Konyak Cultural Troupe presented Alea-Boa, a dance associated with the Aoleang festival, celebrated after the sowing season to mark the New Year.

The Sumi Cultural Troupe performed Aphilo Kuwo, a traditional warrior dance recalling the valour of victorious fighters during the headhunting era. The Kuki Cultural Troupe showcased Khulkon Lam, depicting the legendary migration of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo people from the subterranean world to the surface in search of fertile land.

The Phom Cultural Troupe presented Moolum Shou, a powerful song expressing emotions of vengeance and hatred after victory over enemies. The Rengma Cultural Troupe demonstrated Khuli, an indigenous bamboo flute music traditionally played by young boys in the Morung at dawn.

The Pochury Cultural Troupe performed Eh-ho Eh-ho, a dance by men of high social standing, highlighting strength and warrior pride during Feast of Merit celebrations.

The Tikhir Cultural Troupe sang Nongtulukia, a pre-harvest song celebrating growth, life, and gratitude for nature's gifts. The Lotha Cultural Troupe performed Ekhyo Sharu, a victory dance praising warriors who defended their village from enemy threats.

The Sangtam Cultural Troupe showcased Khuya Jing Tsoh, a folk dance imitating the movements of a jumping crow, reflecting their close connection with nature.

The Yimkhiung Cultural Troupe presented Khongpi, a traditional bamboo music performed by females. It is either a romantic song for lovers or expression of deep sadness for an individual. The Zeliang Cultural Troupe displayed Akhin Tung-bu lin, a Chaga Gadi festival dance encouraging girls to join in graceful movements likened to the beauty of a lake.

The Angami Cultural Troupe performed Kehu-Elokhwe, a traditional chant sung during festivals, communal gatherings, and celebrations. The Ao Cultural Troupe showcased Shuzung Saiba, the Entada or Matchbox Bean Game traditionally played by village children, symbolising unity and joy.

The Chang Cultural Troupe presented Lo-Chia, a spirited folk dance celebrating beauty, camaraderie, and community pride. The Chakhesang Cultural Troupe performed Nyekro Kuvu Li, a work song sung while breaking soil clods during the farming season to make labour easier through collective singing.

The Garo Cultural Troupe demonstrated Wapong Piksuaso, a traditional sport where participants attempt to uproot bamboo using their bare hands to test strength.

The Khiamniungan Cultural Troupe showcased E-Khik, an act and song by women depicting the extraction of nettle fibre and the communal work culture associated with traditional textile production.

Concluding the line-up, the Kachari Cultural Troupe performed Swdwmsri Mwsanai, symbolising the mythical mastery of all folk dances, reflecting women's aspiration to preserve cultural knowledge and heritage.

On the other hand, the Department of Industries & Commerce in association with Nagaland Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC) launched the Buyers & Suppliers Meet 2025 at Bamboo Hall, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Kohima on Thursday.

The two-day meet commenced after a short official launching programme with Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu as the Special Guest.

Speaking at the launching programme, Hekani expressed her honour in joining the inaugural Buyers & Suppliers Meet 2025 under the RAMP Project of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India and welcomed the buyers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs, noting their shared commitment to strengthening India's MSME ecosystem and showcasing Nagaland's vibrant enterprises.

She highlighted Nagaland as the Land of Festivals, where culture and craftsmanship inspire innovation. The state's weavers, artisans, farmers, food processors and start-ups, she said, embody resilience, creativity and the enduring Naga spirit.

She emphasised that the Meet is more than a marketplace, saying it is a catalyst for collaboration and long-term partnerships. With twenty-four buyers from across India and twenty-two MSMEs from Nagaland, the event offers a strong opportunity to build a lasting, scalable relationship.

She further acknowledged the presence of distinguished industry leaders, noting that their engagement reflects growing national recognition of Nagaland's authenticity and potential.

She stressed that connecting small businesses to strong market networks creates a significant economic and social impact. She also outlined sectors where Nagaland holds competitive strength--artisanal fruit beverages, herbal and organic teas, diverse food-processing products, and eco-friendly handicrafts and handloom items--each reflecting quality, sustainability and cultural identity.

She noted that the Meet can transforms cultural richness into market opportunity and supports sustainable livelihoods. The Government, she said, aims to enhance MSME competitiveness, enable market access and integrate Nagaland's products into wider value chains. Beyond institutional goals, she underscored the importance of a spirit of collaboration, with buyers as mentors and partners, and entrepreneurs as innovators eager to evolve.

She expressed hopes that the Meet would lead to confirmed orders, distributor links, export opportunities and greater confidence among entrepreneurs.

Hekani concluded by urging participants to co-create opportunities and envision new markets and products. She thanked buyers, entrepreneurs and the organising teams, and formally declared the Buyers-Suppliers Meet 2025 open, wishing all participants meaningful interactions and successful partnerships.

Secretary, Industries & Commerce Kumar, Ramnikant, IAS in his keynote address noted that the Meet, held under the Government of India's RAMP project, is a strategic step toward turning policy into partnership and potential into prosperity.

He highlighted Nagaland's cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit, stressing that the state is not merely a source of raw materials but a centre of innovation rooted in tradition. Its strengths, from skilled artisans to unique products like King Chilli and herbal teas, form a distinctive competitive advantage.

He added that strengths alone are not enough; sustainable market linkages are essential. He explained that the Government is working to foster long-term strategic partnerships, positioning buyers as collaborators in shaping quality standards, design and scalable production. Aligning with national frameworks like RAMP, he said, helps remove barriers, expand financial access and create conditions for innovation.

Addressing entrepreneurs, he encouraged them to use the platform as a springboard--engaging openly, telling the stories behind their products and learning from market feedback. To buyers, he urged them to look beyond transactions and explore exclusive product lines, ethical sourcing and long-term procurement opportunities.

He stated that the Meet's success will lie not only in MoUs or immediate orders but in the relationships built, supply chains established and confidence gained by local enterprises.

In conclusion, he expressed optimism that today's dialogues would evolve into enduring partnerships that strengthen Nagaland's MSMEs and contribute to India's economic growth. Director Industries & Commerce, P Tokugha Sema acknowledged the presence of 24 distinguished buyers from reputed firms such as Eyaas, Brahmaputra Fables, Rural Delight and Universe Export, whose participation reflects growing national recognition of Nagaland's identity-driven products.

He also acknowledged the 22 MSMEs from Nagaland--artisans, food processors, farmer-led units and micro-enterprises, whose work showcases the state's craftsmanship and innovation.

He stated that the areas of buyer interest, including handloom, handicrafts, home decor, artisanal foods, herbal teas and processed products, align closely with local strengths. The platform, he said, provides opportunities for product evaluation, discussions on supply terms and alignment with market standards.

He emphasised that the Meet is a strategic market-linkage initiative designed to prepare MSMEs for integration into national value chains and enhance competitiveness. He added that the Meet will also offer entrepreneurs valuable market insights and support long-term networking for sustainable growth.

The two-day Meet will feature Panel Discussions, Sector Pitch Sessions and B2B Meet. (ANI)

