New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it is restructuring its local management team, after the recent mass food-poisoning incident at Sriperumbudur factory's offsite dormitory facility.

An Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foxconn said that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations. Foxconn said it will continue to provide support for staff as they return to work.

"We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed," statement by Foxconn Technology Group said.

Meanwhile, an Apple spokesperson said that Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and that the company will ensure strict standards are met before the facility reopens.

"We will continue to monitor conditions closely," Apple spokesperson said in an email.

