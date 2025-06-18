Hamirpur (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) A team of Dharamshala-based state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an accused absconding for 16 years late on Tuesday night from Hamirpur following a tip-off, officials said.

A case of fraud and forgery under sections 420 and 467 of IPC was registered against accused Rajiv, around 50 years of age, in the Sundarnagar police station in 2009. Later, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Sundarnagar in Mandi district, declared Rajiv a proclaimed offender.

The Vigilance team has handed over the absconder to the district Mandi police for further legal action, the spokesman said.

