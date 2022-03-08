Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Lucknow district administration has allowed free entry for women to historical monuments in the city on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day2022 today, Lucknow District Administration and the Hussainabad Trust will give free entry to women in Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in Lucknow," reads a notification issued by Lucknow's District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday.

International Women's Day is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (ANI)

