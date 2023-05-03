Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said free press is pivotal for any working democracy as it keeps people informed and imposes accountability.

In his message on World Press Freedom Day, Abdullah underscored the importance of having a free and vibrant press.

“No society can think of harvesting the fruits of democracy without securing its press fraternity all the required freedom and dignity. The local press particularly in Kashmir is working under tremendous pressure,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the “struggle by embattled journalists” and the press fraternity of Kashmir to fight for the rights of the people is commendable.

“I take this opportunity to salute the valour of our journalistic community who, notwithstanding curbs and persecution, have been rendering their duties with dedication. I take this opportunity to pay my tributes to all those journalists who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

The NC president said freedom of the human mind is acknowledged in the right to free speech and free press.

“However, it is imperative for the press fraternity to uphold the dignity associated with the profession at any cost,” the former Union minister said.

