New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The freight loading performance of Northern Railway's Delhi division has improved to 2.10 MT during November 2021, which is 6.06 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year (1.98 MT), informed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Office on Wednesday.

As per a press release of the Northern Railways, container loading was 0.61 MT during November 2021, which is 1.67 per cent higher than November 2020 (0.60 MT).

"Petroleum and oil products loading was 0.53 MT in November 2021, which is 60.61 per cent higher than November 2020 (0.33 MT)," the release informed.

"45 Rakes of Automobiles were loaded during November 2021, which is 7.14 per cent higher than November 2020 (42 Rakes)," it added.

The DRM office also informed that the loading of 0.17 MT in other commodities was 70 per cent higher than November 2020 (0.10 MT).

"Throughput was 14,223 in November 2021, which is 55.66 per cent than November 2020 (9137). During November 2021 the Total Goods earnings were Rs. 284.75 Crore, which is 12.56 per cent higher as compared to Rs. 252.97 Crore during the corresponding period of last year," it added. (ANI)

