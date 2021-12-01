Raipur, December 1: According to the online purchase entry information on the first day of purchase till 8 pm today, 88 thousand metric tons of paddy has been purchased from Thirty thousand eighty-five farmers. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the farmers selling paddy.

According to the Food Department, paddy is being procured smoothly in all the procurement centers. The guidelines issued for protection against coronavirus infection have been followed. The officials of the Food Department said that the number of registered farmers in the state is 24 lakh 9 thousand 453.

At the same time, the total area has reached 29 lakh 84 thousand 920 hectares, whereas, in the last year 2020-21, the number of registered farmers was 21 lakh 52 thousand 990 and the area was 27 lakh 92 thousand 827 hectares. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates 'Chiraag Project' at Krishi Madai Programme in Bastar.

Officials said that the procurement centers have been increased keeping in view that farmers can easily sell paddy at the nearest paddy procurement center. This year, paddy is being procured through a total of 2459 paddy procurement centers in the state.

The state government has given permission to sell paddy in own gunny bags from the very first day of paddy procurement for smooth procurement of paddy from the farmers. Paddy is also being procured from farmers through old jute bags.

For this, the rate fixed by the state government at Rs 18 per bag has been increased to Rs 25 per gunny bag. Farmers will get additional benefits with an increase in the price of old gunny bags. Due to this, there is happiness among the farmers. The farmers have expressed their gratitude to the state government for this. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers 2.46 Lakh to Rajnandgaon's Chit Fund Investors Who Were Victims of Fraud.

The officials of the Food Department said that the farmers were enthusiastically selling paddy in their nearest procurement centers. Farmers are also satisfied with the paddy procurement system. The woman farmer of Paddy Procurement Center Umapur in Surajpur district expressed happiness over the immediate sale of her produce after the token was cut. Similarly, Shri Amarnath Singh, Kisan Ram, and other farmers expressed happiness over the convenience due to the opening of a new paddy procurement center in Bardar and described the system as satisfactory.