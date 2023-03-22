Itanagar, Mar 22 (PTI): The Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Henri Marie Talpain has expressed keen interest in forging a collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh in sports management, higher education and sustainable tourism.

During a day-long tour to Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district, the Consul General asked the district administration to prepare draft projects in these areas pertaining to Ziro valley.

While thanking the people of Ziro and Arunachal Pradesh for their warm hospitality, the Consul General advised the local people "to be proud of their tradition", an official communiqué said here on Wednesday.

During his tour to the valley on Tuesday, the Consul General was received by state Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki and deputy commissioner Bamin Nime.

The Consul General also visited the district museum, the Seeh water conservation and recreational lake where his party took a boat ride around the lake. He also later went on a tour of Hong, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages.

A live display of ‘Boha Beni' or acrobatic swinging on the ‘Babo' or wooden pole erected during the ongoing Myoko Festival was organised at Lempia village for him.

A walk around Bulla village was also undertaken to get a feel of the festival organized by Hari and Bulla villages this year.

