Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI): Telangana recorded less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases with 82 new infections being reported on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 7,89,758.

Telangana had on Saturday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases.

No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Sunday and the death toll stood at 4,111.

Twenty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hyderabad, a health bulletin said.

A total of 311 people recovered from the infection on Sunday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,83,937.

The active cases stood at 1,710, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,022 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,36,90,909.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 99.26 per cent.

