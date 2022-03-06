Mumbai, March 6: A 38-year-old man was handed a 10 day sentence by a magistrate's court recently for removing his shirt and making an indecent gesture in front of women officers in a fit of anger at a police station. The court convicted the Dadar man, Ganesh Kharwa, along with Babu Kharwa, a man he was fighting with in public in 2016.

Finding Ganesh guilty of the Indian Penal Code charge relating to performing of obscene acts, additional chief metropolitan magistrate S R Narwade said, "It is proved that accused did obscene act in public place, which caused annoyance to the police cops, more particularly lady cops”.

According to a report in Times of India, The court refused to let the two men off on a bond of good behaviour under the Probation Of Offenders Act. The Act allows an accused to be released on a bond of good behaviour instead of him serving a sentence. "The accused have committed the offence on (sic) public places without fear of anybody and created havoc in the society. However, accused No 2 (Ganesh Kharwa) has committed obscene act in police station in presence of lady cops. Therefore, it would not be just and proper to g the accused the benefit of the Probation Of Offenders Act. In these circumstances, the accused are liable to be convicted for their respective acts," the court said. Sex Racket Operating From Spa Busted in Gurugram, 3 Arrested

Both the accused men involved in the fight in public were also found guilty by the magistrate's court of the offence relating to "disturbing the public peace and committing affray" and sentenced by the court to 10 days' imprisonment each. Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman

The defence lawyer submitted that the prosecution has examined only the police witnesses in the case. The lawyer further submitted that on the basis of the interested witnesses, the quilt of the accused cannot be proved in the matter.

The magistrate's court, however, said that though the the act of the two men was disturbing public peace, no individual had a particular interest and was affected by it. Therefore, no independent witness had come forward and made a statement against them. "However, it is judicial (sic) noticeable fact that the public in Mumbai metro city are always in hurry to reach their destination. No one is expected to wait for long period to give statement in a case, in which he has no substantial interest," the magitstate's court said in its verdict in the matter..

