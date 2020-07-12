Latur, Jul 12 (PTI) Latur district in Maharashtra will be under lockdown from July 15 to 30, district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday.

A district official said many relaxations were given under 'Unlock 2.0' during which outsiders from red zones entered the district, fuelling the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Considering the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the district, a decision has been taken to re-impose the lockdown from July 15 to 30," Deshmukh said.

