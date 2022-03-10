Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms was recorded in parts of Rajasthan due to a fresh western disturbance in the state during the last 24 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Begu of Chittorgarh recorded a maximum rainfall of 3 cm. Bijolia in Bhilwara recorded 2 cm, Mandla in Kota 1 cm, Sujangarh in Churu 1 cm, Makrana in Nagaur 1 cm, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.

He said rain was also recorded in Ajmer (2.7 mm), Dabok (2.2 mm), Jaipur (0.6 mm), Anta (0.5 mm).

According to the MeT spokesperson, the night temperature in most areas of the state was recorded in the range of 12.8 degrees Celsius to 19.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded between 29.6 degrees Celsius and 36.4 degrees Celsius.

He said the maximum temperature was recorded in Barmer at 36.4 degrees Celsius and in Alwar 29.6 degrees Celsius.

There is a strong possibility of an increase in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius at most places of the state in the next 48 hours, he said. During this, the maximum temperature can be recorded anywhere from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the districts of the Jodhpur division, the spokesperson said.

