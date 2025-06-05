Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Pointing out the developmental works done by the Centre and his administration in Ayodhya, where Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is located, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that earlier bullets were fired on people coming to the city, but now people visiting the temple were welcomed with a shower of flowers.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the police firing on karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi protest in 1990.

"At one time, only a few devotees used to come here, but today lakhs of devotees are coming here for darshan. Today, Ayodhya is getting an identity. Those who came to Ayodhya 10 years ago will not be able to recognise Ayodhya today," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering at Pushpavatika. He attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

"Earlier, bullets were fired at people coming to Ayodhya, lathis were used, but today, people are welcomed to Ayodhya with a shower of flowers," he added.

The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the cleanliness of the Ganga.

"Modi ji has done the work of maintaining the purity of Maa Ganga. There was no development under the previous government, but Ganga got polluted," he said.

"We are continuously working for the development of Ayodhya. This is the reason why Ayodhya is being discussed far and wide. Ayodhya is connected to the country and the world. Today, all the ghats of Ayodhya are attracting the world," he added.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-established India's pride in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi said, "Today is an important day. On 22 January 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, ending the long wait of 500 years, the program of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya Dham.... India's pride was reestablished in Ayodhya Dham by PM Modi...The program of Pran Pratishtha of the grand Ram Darbar has been completed in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Dham."

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ayodhya and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

"On this occasion, I heartily congratulate the people of Ayodhya, the people of the state and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma living in the country and the world and bow to all the officials associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust and express my gratitude to our Prime Minister..." he added.

CM Yogi attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In this ceremony, the idols of Lord Ram, seated on the throne with Maa Janaki, with Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughan standing beside them, along with the idol of Lord Bajrangbali, were consecrated as per Vedic rituals. (ANI)

