India News | From Folk Music to Wildlife Protection: Himachali Singer Inder Jeet's Monal Conservation Campaign Wins Hearts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Renowned Himachali folk singer Inder Jeet has received widespread appreciation for using music as a medium to promote wildlife conservation and preserve Himachal Pradesh's traditional culture.

The singer's campaign encouraging people to replace real Himalayan Monal crest feathers with artificial silver crests in traditional Himachali caps has emerged as a successful conservation initiative, drawing support from across the state and beyond.

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The Himalayan Monal, the state bird of Himachal Pradesh, has long faced threats due to the use of its colourful crest feathers as decorative symbols on traditional caps. Concerned over the impact on the protected bird species, Inder Jeet launched an awareness drive through his music, urging people to adopt eco-friendly alternatives without compromising cultural identity.

His popular folk song "Pakhli Maanu" became the face of the campaign and carried the conservation message to millions of listeners. The song has received over 13.4 million views on YouTube and played a major role in popularising artificial crests among the youth.

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Speaking to ANI through a press note, Inder Jeet said, "This was an attempt to contribute towards saving the endangered bird species while also protecting our cultural traditions. I am happy that the effort received success and public support, and I will continue working in this direction in the future as well."

The campaign witnessed large-scale acceptance, with many people across Himachal Pradesh and even outside the state adopting artificial silver crests as an alternative to real Monal feathers. The initiative is being seen as a rare example of how folk art and environmental awareness can work together for conservation.

In recognition of his efforts, the Forest and Wildlife Department honoured Inder Jeet with a certificate of appreciation for contributing to Monal conservation and spreading awareness through music.

Hailing from Kullu district, the folk singer has played an important role in promoting Himachali folk traditions despite having no formal training in music. Through his songs, he has showcased the state's traditional attire, folk instruments, customs, and hill lifestyle to wider audiences.

Apart from cultural preservation, Inder Jeet has also consistently used his music to raise awareness on social issues such as drug abuse prevention, women's respect, environmental protection, and social harmony, earning admiration from listeners across the region. (ANI)

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