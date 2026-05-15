Delhi-NCR Electric Vehicle Rule: CAQM Mandates Phased Rollout of Electric L5 3-Wheelers in NCR, Tightens Fuel Norms for Vehicles Without PUCC

New Delhi, May 15: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday announced a phased rollout mandating only electric 3-wheelers of the L5 category for registration across the National Capital Region (NCR), while also tightening fuel rules for vehicles without valid pollution certificates. The National Capital Territory of Delhi will implement the rule from January 1, 2027, followed by the High Vehicle Density districts of NCR, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, from January 1, 2028, and all remaining districts of NCR from January 1, 2029.

With a view to curbing air pollution caused by vehicles operating without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in Delhi-NCR, the Commission, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, has issued the directions. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Issues Statutory Direction Proposing Stricter PM Emission Norms for Industries Across National Capital.

With effect from October 1, 2026, no fuel shall be dispensed at fuel stations across the National Capital Region (NCR) to vehicles that do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), as identified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems or other technology-enabled enforcement mechanisms. However, exceptions may be allowed in extraordinary circumstances such as medical emergencies, law and order duties, disaster response operations, or other situations as may be notified by the Government of NCT of Delhi or the respective NCR State Governments.

The concerned authorities in the NCT of Delhi and NCR States have been directed to ensure the installation, integration and operationalisation of suitable technology-enabled enforcement systems, including ANPR camera systems, for effective implementation and monitoring of the directive. A week earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked actions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, citing significant improvement in air quality. CAQM Reviews Enforcement Actions Across NCR; 162 Inspections Conducted.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, after reviewing the current air quality scenario along with forecasts from IMD and IITM, noted that AQI levels are likely to remain in the 'satisfactory to moderate' range in the coming days.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)