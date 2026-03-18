Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): Surat, the second-largest city in Gujarat and the ninth-largest in India, has evolved into a global industrial powerhouse. Located on the banks of the Tapi River, it has earned nicknames like the 'Diamond City' and the 'Silk City' due to its industrial prowess in these sectors.

As the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat region is scheduled in Surat, the city once again showcases its commitment to progress. Rooted in heritage and driven by ambition, Surat continues to open new avenues of partnership and prosperity. With its unwavering spirit and global outlook, the city is ready to lead the next era of growth for Gujarat and the nation, according to a release.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Maharashtra: Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked in Ahilyanagar, Accused Absconding.

One of India's most progressive and enterprising cities, Surat proudly reflects Gujarat's rich heritage and forward-looking vision. The city has consistently turned opportunities into achievements, building strong infrastructure, efficient civic systems and a dynamic industrial ecosystem. Owing to its strategic coastal location, Surat came to be regarded as an important western gateway of India. It became the most important trade link between India and many other Western countries in the 16th century.

The strategic importance of Surat Port led to commercial engagements and competition among the British, Portuguese, French and Dutch. This contributed to the city's expanding mercantile network. At the same time, the city was also a flourishing shipbuilding centre. It emerged as one of the most prominent commercial centres of its time. The city is a leading diamond cutting and polishing hub, as well as one of Asia's largest textile centres, thereby emphasising the precision, creativity and global competitiveness that go into delivering quality products for the world.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission Deploys Over 25 Lakh Personnel To Ensure Violence-Free Polls.

Surat processes around 90% of the world's natural diamonds and approximately 25% of the global lab-grown diamonds. It hosts around 6,000 diamond-cutting and polishing units, of which approximately 70% are MSMEs. The city's robust MSME sector, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment have positioned it as a major contributor to Gujarat's economic strength. Modern urban planning, enhanced connectivity and sustainable development initiatives have further elevated Surat as one of India's fastest-growing and most livable cities.

As part of NITI Aayog's Growth Hub (G Hub) initiative, Surat has been identified as one of the key city regions to pilot a new model of integrated regional development. The initiative aims to create a comprehensive framework and long-term strategy for accelerating economic growth, reducing regional disparities and strengthening competitiveness across interconnected districts, the release noted.

Building on this vision, NITI Aayog's Surat Economic Region (SER) Economic Master Plan has set an ambitious roadmap to transform the broader South Gujarat region -- that includes Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad -- into a globally competitive economic hub by 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)