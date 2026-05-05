India News | From Housewarming to Bricklaying: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's 'Surprise Model' Draws Attention

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid election trends and intense political debates at the national level, a different governance picture is emerging from Chhattisgarh--one where performance is being assessed not from podiums, but on the ground. Under Sushasan Tihar 2026, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been making unannounced visits to villages. This approach is now evolving beyond routine inspections into a form of real-time governance--marked by direct interaction, on-the-spot decision-making, and ground-level verification.

In Lokhan village of Kabirdham district, this model unfolded in multiple layers. On one hand, the Chief Minister attended a housewarming ceremony of a home built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, accepting a simple invitation from a villager and participating in the rituals with the family.

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On the other hand, he moved through construction sites of ongoing housing and a Panchayat Bhavan, joining workers in bricklaying. Moving beyond formal reviews, this reflected a participatory mode of inspection, where quality, progress, and local needs were assessed firsthand.

A third dimension of the visit was direct public engagement. Sitting under a mango tree in a village chaupal, the Chief Minister listened to concerns--especially related to drinking water--and issued immediate instructions to officials.

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Interactions with children at an anganwadi centre, blessing a newborn with a name, and sharing a local meal with workers further transformed the administrative outreach into a more personal and human connection. Earlier on Sunday, as part of the Sushasan Tihar (Good Governance Festival) celebrations, in a refreshing departure from the rigid protocols of official tours, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai turned a routine visit into a memorable afternoon for the students of Bhaisamuda village.

During his visit to the Bhaisamuda village in Jashpur district, the Chief Minister swapped policy discussions for a cricket bat, joining students at the Government Primary School, Chandagarh, for an impromptu match. (ANI)

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