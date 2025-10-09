Vidhi Parmar, a young pilot from Ahmedabad, received financial assistance under Gujarat's Loan Assistance Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students, helping her pursue commercial pilot training and achieve her dream of flying. (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): Gujarat's youth are scripting new success stories across sectors, powered by an array of government initiatives that focus on education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment. From aspiring pilots taking to the skies to women entrepreneurs thriving in local markets, the state's targeted schemes are turning dreams into tangible achievements.

In Ahmedabad, 23-year-old Vidhi Parmar has become a symbol of how opportunity can transform lives. With the help of the state's Loan Assistance to Scheduled Caste Students for Commercial Pilot Training scheme, Vidhi received financial aid worth ₹25 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 4%.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

"I came across the scheme online and applied through the Department of Social Justice. They helped me throughout the process, and I got the loan. Now, I feel independent and not a burden on my parents," she said.

Gujarat's support for young achievers extends beyond classrooms and into stadiums. The Shaktidoot Scheme and enhanced sports infrastructure have been instrumental in nurturing athletes to perform on international platforms.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Denies Mass Voter Deletions After Special Electoral Roll Revision, Terms Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan and ADR 'Incorrect' in Supreme Court.

Olympian swimmer Maana Patel acknowledged the impact of such programs, saying, "My entire career has thrived on government aid. Managing annual expenses without a sponsor is tough, but the government has supported me immensely. The sports infrastructure has also improved significantly."

At the Startup Conclave in Gandhinagar, the spotlight was on innovation. The Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) has become a cornerstone for nurturing student entrepreneurs by offering funding, mentorship, and incubation facilities.

College student Meet Budgam highlighted, "Under SSIP, we get funding up to ₹2.5 lakh for patents, ideas, and prototypes, all at zero cost. Incubation centres like iHub in Ahmedabad are providing young innovators with the right environment to grow."

In Surat, women are finding their footing through local enterprise. During Navratri, free stalls are provided to women under schemes such as Deen Dayal Jan Aajeevika and Antyodaya Yojana.

Poonam Karlekar, one of the beneficiaries, shared, "Every year we are given stalls, and this time the number has increased. The government has given us a platform to sell our handmade products and expand our business."

From pilots and sportspersons to innovators and entrepreneurs, Gujarat's youth are driving change with the backing of inclusive and visionary policies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)