Dahod (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Gujarat, renowned for its milk revolution, has also harnessed the potential of cattle for sustainable energy. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin initiative of the government of India, more than 7,400 individual biogas plants have been established in the last two years through the Gobardhan scheme in Gujarat.

With the state government's active involvement and the central scheme's robust framework, biogas plants are not only addressing waste management issues but have also replaced traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, reducing indoor air pollution and respiratory diseases in villages like Mandli, located in Limkheda Tehsil of Dahod. Moreover, the by-product, the organic slurry, serves as a high-quality fertilizer, enhancing agricultural productivity.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro: Apple Testing New Camera Technologies for Upcoming Devices From iPhone 18 Series; Check Details.

"This scheme has been really beneficial for us. We are relieved due to this. We earlier needed firewood to cook. And also we don't need to get gas cylinders refilled, which cost us around 1500 rupees for two months. In farming as well, we don't need to get chemical fertilizers. This biogas plant has been beneficial for us. We can now create our own manure and fertilizer to be used for farming," Pushpa Patel, a resident of Mandli village said.

Kiran Kumar Patel, Sarpanch of Mandli, said "After installing this biogas plant, the expense of refilling LPG gas cylinders has been reduced. And in our farmland, we do natural farming, it is also beneficial there as it is used as manure. We no longer have to bring forest wood to cook in our kitchen. We can cook a minimum of five people's meals daily with this biogas."

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Granted Interim Bail: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Self-Styled Godman on Medical Grounds Till March 31, Orders Him To Not Meet His Followers.

The families receive financial aid covering nearly 90% of the installation cost, making it affordable even for low-income households. Additionally, local self-help groups and NGOs have played a pivotal role in mobilizing communities and ensuring the scheme's success.

Utsav Gautam, District Development Officer of Dahod, informed "Each biogas plant costs around 46,000-47,000 rupees. The government of India provides Rs 25,000 under SBM-Gramin and Rs 16,000 is funded through MGNREGA. So 41,000 is paid by the government. And 5,000 rupees is paid by the beneficiary individually. The government has kept this amount because, in this way, the beneficiary takes responsibility for the plant and takes good care of it. It creates a sense of ownership and responsibility."

As part of the mission, awareness campaigns and training programs have educated villagers on operating and maintaining biogas plants effectively.

Virabhai Dabhi, Consultant, SBM-G & DRDA in Dahod said "We set a target of 200. So in our Dahod district, nine villages in Limkheda Tehsil were selected. We have set up biogas plants in a total of nine villages here. We spread awareness on how the expenses of 1000-1500 Rs on LPG gas will stop with these biogas plants. We also told them that the smoke that emanates from firewood, and the health issues it has, we also spread awareness about that."

Gujarat's journey with biogas plants underscores the transformative power of integrated schemes and grassroots participation. The success of biogas plants in Gujarat sets a precedent for other states to emulate. The model not only aligns with the vision of a clean and green India but also addresses the global call for sustainable development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)