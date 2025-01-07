New Delhi, January 7: Apple is reportedly testing new camera technologies for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro to enhance user photography experiences. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in 2026, which may feature a variable aperture main camera and a multi-fold periscope lens.

As per multiple reports, Apple is beginning to use its supply chain to enhance the upcoming iPhones with variable aperture cameras. The reports suggest that some of the new technologies being tested within Apple's supply chain include a multi-fold mid-bottom periscope, a variable aperture main camera, a folding screen, and a miniaturised Time of Flight (ToF) 3D face recognition component. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Tech Giant Confirms To Launch Its Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, Galaxy AI New Features on January 22; Know More Details.

Previously, there were reports indicating that the variable aperture technology would be featured in the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, recent rumours suggest that this technology may not be available until 2026. There is a possibility that the variable aperture technology for the main camera will likely be featured in iPhone 18 Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Features (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be launched with significant upgrades. It may feature a multi-fold mid-bottom periscope lens and a variable aperture for the main camera. The multi-fold periscope lens technology is expected to provide improved zoom capabilities. The advancement might enable users to capture distant subjects more clearly without compromising image quality. Moto G05 With Premium Vegan Leather Design, 5,200mAh Battery Launched Under INR 10,000; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

A variable aperture system allows the aperture to adjust in size, which influences the amount of light that reaches the sensor. Changing the size of the aperture affects the visible depth of field in a photograph. When the aperture is made larger, it creates a narrower depth of field, which can result in a blurred background, known as bokeh, behind the main subject. The effect helps to highlight the subject by softening the details in the background.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).