India News | Fuel Conservation Zone, Petrol-Free Sundays: Himachal Pradesh Governor Announces Comprehensive Measures

Shimla (Hmachal Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday announced a comprehensive set of measures at Lok Bhavan aimed at reducing fuel consumption, promoting austerity, and positioning the state as a model in India's collective response to global energy challenges, as per a press release.

Governor Kavinder Gupta announced that Lok Bhavan will henceforth function as a designated 'Fuel Conservation Zone'. He announced that Lok Bhavan will observe 'Petrol-Free Sundays' with no official vehicles using a single litre of imported fuel on Sundays. All Sunday official engagements will be conducted through video conferencing or consolidated travel arrangements.

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The Governor has directed that the size of all his official convoys be reduced by half with immediate effect, a decisive and visible step that signals that the constitutional head of the state is prepared to lead by personal example even in matters of operational comfort. All non-essential official meetings will henceforth be conducted through video conferencing, eliminating unnecessary road travel. Official events and functions will be consolidated to further reduce vehicle movement, the release noted.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers downsizing their convoys.

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The Himachal Pradesh Governor also declared that he will not use the state government helicopter for any official engagements until the West Asia crisis subsides and global fuel prices stabilise.

"When the nation is being called upon to conserve every drop of fuel, it would be inappropriate for me to use the most fuel-intensive mode of official transport available," the Governor said.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta urged the public to follow the directives of the Prime Minister. He stressed on less usage of vehicles and the use of public transport more than private vehicles.

"Considering the US-Iran war, this is a global crisis because of which the PM made such an appeal during his speech. People follow the directions of the leaders who set an example for the public to follow. I think that everyone should follow his directives. We have also decided to reduce the use of official vehicles as much as possible. Universities have also been directed to encourage students to use public transport instead of private cars," he said.

As the Chancellor of all State Universities of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor made a special appeal to Vice Chancellors across the state to institutionalise fuel and energy conservation within their respective campuses immediately, the press release further stated.

He asked the Vice Chancellors to issue formal advisories to faculty, staff, and students promoting carpooling, cycling, and the use of public transport for daily commute. He called upon students as the most energetic and influential section of society to become ambassadors of the fuel conservation movement in their colleges, hostels, and home communities.

"Our universities must not merely teach conservation as a subject; they must practise it as a culture," the Governor said.

As per the release, in his message to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Governor Gupta said, "This is not merely a measure of saving fuel, it is a collective expression of responsibility towards the nation."

The Governor further appealed to citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt carpooling, use public transport, walk for short distances, and promote cycling as both a conservation and health measure.

Governor Gupta also called upon the people of Himachal Pradesh to embrace the "Vocal for Local" spirit, prioritising local products, handicrafts, and indigenous goods over imported alternatives, and choosing domestic tourism destinations over foreign travel.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh itself, with its natural beauty, spiritual heritage, and adventure tourism potential, is among India's finest tourism destinations, and choosing to holiday within the country strengthens both the national economy and local employment.

These measures comes after PM Modi made his 'seven appeals' in the wake of the West Asia crisis and called for fuel and energy conservation. (ANI)

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