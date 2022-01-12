New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare.

"The once in a lifetime COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of the health sector. The future will belong to societies which invest in healthcare. The government of India has brought many reforms in the sector," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating 11 medical colleges and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai, through a video conference.

"Thanks to Ayushman Bharat, the poor has access to top quality and affordable healthcare. The cost of knee implants and stents have become one-third of what it was," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana has brought about a "revolution" in access to affordable medicine.

He said that there are over 8,000 such stores in India, adding that the scheme has helped the poor and the middle class. (ANI)

