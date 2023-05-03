Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in Kathua and Samba districts as security forces have launched a search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of a G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar later this month, official sources said on Wednesday.

The search operation was launched by the CRPF and the police in border areas of Samba district on Wednesday amid sounding of an alert, they said.

According to the officials, the search operation is part of measures taken to ensure safety and heightened security in the border belts following threats of infiltration from across the border.

The security has also been enhanced on Jammu-Pathankot highway and along all highway points leading to the border areas in the twin districts, they said.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

In twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, search operation in various places is going on to track the terrorists responsible for the attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20.

The search operation continued for the 14th day on Wednesday, the officials said.

Over 230 people were picked up for questioning in connection with the terror attack and most of them have been let off, they said.

A six-person module has been busted which gave full support to terrorists involved in the killings of five jawans, the officials said, adding they have been arrested.

